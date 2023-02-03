Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Comerica by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.02.

Insider Activity

Comerica Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

