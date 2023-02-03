Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.