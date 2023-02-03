Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

