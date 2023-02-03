Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.76 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

