Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $6,845,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

