Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 7.3 %

TROW opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

