Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

