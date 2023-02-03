Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

