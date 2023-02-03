Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 182.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 11.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Sasol by 262.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sasol in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $18.15 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

