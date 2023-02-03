Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.77. The stock had a trading volume of 188,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $294.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

