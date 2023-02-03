Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,809,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

