Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,314,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,645,236. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.