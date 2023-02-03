Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134,255. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

