Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 172 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NKE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $128.95. 1,383,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,690. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $147.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.