Hedera Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $44.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,270,154 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,045,655,063.642788 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06878648 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $56,583,360.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

