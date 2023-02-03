Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 25.3 %

Shares of HSCS opened at $1.42 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

