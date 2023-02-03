Head-To-Head Analysis: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) vs. Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines -2.85% 2.21% 0.67%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.81 billion 0.78 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.46 $29.10 million ($0.03) -58.83

Taseko Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.