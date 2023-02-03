Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 467,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 804,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 446,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,985,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GCOW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 537,819 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

