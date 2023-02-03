Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $55.55. 108,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

