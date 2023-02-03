Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,776,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 161,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

