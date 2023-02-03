Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.