Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

