Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NULV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,481 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

