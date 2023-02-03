Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 26,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,053. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24.

