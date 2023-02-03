Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 387,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 227,709 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 50,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

