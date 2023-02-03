Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Harley-Davidson Stock Up 10.7 %
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 303.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.