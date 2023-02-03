H2O DAO Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $191,359.27 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

