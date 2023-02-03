H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at Citigroup

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $74.39 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $5,618,865.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,372.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,203 shares of company stock worth $14,067,167. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.