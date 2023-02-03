GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,185.19 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.44 million and approximately $3,185.19 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

