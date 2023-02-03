Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

GBAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. 28,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

