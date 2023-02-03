Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 251,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,413. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 187,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

