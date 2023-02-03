GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 3.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,470. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

