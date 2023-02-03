Grove Trading Up 34.6% This Week (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

