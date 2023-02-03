Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.16

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.16 and last traded at $214.94, with a volume of 8954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,525 shares of company stock worth $8,974,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.