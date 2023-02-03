Grin Price Reaches $0.0660 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $850,362.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

