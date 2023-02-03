Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $824,086.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00421081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00099273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00738697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00585947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00182192 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

