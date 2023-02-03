Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s (GHL) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of GHL opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

