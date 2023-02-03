Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWLIF opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

