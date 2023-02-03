Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $62.04

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.04, but opened at $64.85. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1994 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

