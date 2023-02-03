Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $62.04

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.04, but opened at $64.85. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
