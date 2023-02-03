Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $90.02 million and $46,642.77 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00420924 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.22 or 0.28710292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00466144 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

