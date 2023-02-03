Golem Achieves Market Cap of $247.80 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Golem has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $247.80 million and $7.71 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.85 or 0.28943163 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00466201 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

