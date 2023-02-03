Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSFP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GSFP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

