Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

