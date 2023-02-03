GMX Trading Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $64.90 or 0.00275594 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $547.83 million and approximately $60.95 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,870,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,441,034 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

