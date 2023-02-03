GMX (GMX) Price Tops $67.75 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, GMX has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $571.88 million and approximately $56.42 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $67.75 or 0.00288051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,870,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,441,608 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

