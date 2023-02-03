Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 46,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,393. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $220,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

