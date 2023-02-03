Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

GL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 144,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,649. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

