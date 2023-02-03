Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

