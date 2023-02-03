Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 575 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.10) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 554.40 ($6.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 548.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 506.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.05 billion and a PE ratio of 557.56. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

