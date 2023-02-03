Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 31,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

